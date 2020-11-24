We’ll Eradicate ‘Gone Too Soon’ In Ghana—Dr. Nsiah Asare Assures

Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and Advisor to the President on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare said the NPP through and special Weighing Program for adults will reduce the ‘Gone too soon’ death rate from next year.

Speaking at the Nurses and Midwives Conference at Ho, last Sunday as the Guest of honor, the Advisor to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Health, promised other policies for the health practitioners, should they retain the NPP in power.

“Beyond 2020, we will have Weighing for Adults on their day of birth to reduce the gone too soon. Young Adults die out of the negligence of chronic diseases and this weighing which will be done together with their children will help eradicate the ‘gone too soon’. They will also queue, check their weight and also know how to prevent the stroke, prostate cancer, and others”.

“We will also re-introduce the car Waiver policy for Nurses which was initiated by President Kuffour. We will as well give nurses befitting accommodation while paying those in rural areas more than those in the urban areas. Another plan is to have specialized courses for nurses and a degree course for all nurses,” he added.

Apart from the restoration of the Nurses allowance, Dr Nsiah Asare said, the 2018 batch of nurses who are being processed for employment will all have their salaries paid by end of May next year.

“You know, those who completed in 2018 are being posted and it is left with the 2019 batch, who are currently doing national service. We are processing all necessary details to the Finance sector and by the end of May after all placements are done early next year, salaries will be paid. You also know we restored the allowances for your younger ones, so nothing is too hard for the Akuffo Addo government to do. So, this is why we will need you all to vote for 4 more years to do more because we’ve done better than the NDC government who canceled your allowance.”

The Conference, held at the Ho Technical University Auditorium saw over 1500 Nurses and Midwives from the 21 districts of the Volta Region.

The over 3 hours program, saw various party leaders of the Regional NPP, including the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, talking about achievements of the NPP in the Health sector while on the ‘4 More 4 Agenda 111’, promising Exciting Opportunities for Nurses and Midwives.