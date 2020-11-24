ModernGhanalogo

24.11.2020 Education

Brilliant SHS Graduate Thomas Amoani Scores 8As In WASSCE; Gets Scholarship From Kingdom FM

An intelligent graduate who attended Adeiso Presby SHS in the Eastern Region called Amoani Thomas has got 8As in his WASSCE.

Amoani Thomas by this has joined the trend of smart brains being celebrated on social media over their performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Herbal and Unique Kingdom Communications Limited, Jonathan Kwame Amofa, has said he is ready to give a full scholarship to Amoani Thomas

The young student originally hails from Adeiso and attended Adeiso Presby SHS, after which he studied the General Arts program in his Senior High School and graduated with straight 8As.

The performance has given hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel in every academic journey.

