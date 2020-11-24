ModernGhanalogo

24.11.2020 Headlines

I'm Hopeful Of Second Term – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said he is hopeful of an overwhelming endorsement come December 7 to continue another four year term to do more for Ghanaians.

At the end of his two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the President said he was impressed with the huge crowd that greeted him at all the towns visited, especially at the Krobo communities.

"What I have seen today has fulfilled my hope that together we will make history come December 7," he said.

Addressing separate mini-rallies at Atimpoku, Odumase, Somanya and Koforidua on the last day of his tour, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had proven to have the blueprint for Ghana's development and that would be concretised in his second term in office.

He said the Government had performed to the expectations of Ghanaians and, therefore, was hopeful that the electorate would give him another resounding victory at the polls to consolidate the gains made.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the renewal of his term meant a massive transformation for the people of Ghana and entreated them to go out in their numbers to vote for the Party, as a testament of their unflinching support.

At Atimpoku, Odumase and Somanya, President Akufo-Addo told the large crowd of supporters that the NDC's negative propaganda about his dislike of Krobos was untrue and that the massive infrastructure development in every part of the country should change their perception about the NPP.

"Ghanaians are looking for leadership that would bring progress and prosperity to Ghana and not false claims," he said.

He called on the electorate in the Region to assess his performance in the last four years and endorse him for another term because he had been truthful to Ghanaians and fulfilled all the promises he made in 2016.

---GNA

body-container-line