Forestry Commission Boss Lauded For Lumber Checkpoints Demolition

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey has been commended for ordering the demolition of some lumber checkpoints on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Chief Executive of Domestic Lumber Trade Association (DOLTA), Mr Kofi Afreh Boakye hailed him for dismantling the checkpoints the Association considered, not only unnecessary but a bottleneck to trade in legal lumber in the country.

“The decision to demolish those checkpoints was in the right direction so we commend the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission for his thoughtfulness. Indeed, it is a giant step towards the facilitation of smooth trading in legal wood in the country,” the statement said.

DOLTA is in support of any action that would enhance the work of its members as they strive to earn a living whilst ensuring the conservation of the forests that serve as the main source of raw materials for their work.

“It is very frustrating to undergo numerous checks on the way to delivering the wood from the production centres to the areas where there is a demand for it. We engage in legitimate business and appreciate the need for checks to be conducted on the supply routes, but when they are superfluous, they become a source of concern,” the statement reiterated.

The statement is urging the Forestry Commission to continue with the exercise to eliminate all superfluous checks on the major roads and to rather equip the relevant ones to be more effective and efficient.

“We would like to encourage him (CEO of Forestry Commission) to look around the country for more of such checkpoints and demolish them to reduce the number of frustrations,” DOLTA requested.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, recently directed the immediate removal of the lumber checkpoints at Kwahu-Nsabaa and Bunso on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

He explained that the move was to make it possible for genuine dealers in lumber to transport the product from the hinterland to market centres unhindered.

He said there was no need to constantly arrest dealers of wood products at the checkpoints since the trees had already been cut down and processed. "DOLTA is expressing its support for the move and wants the exercise to continue."