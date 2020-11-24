ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.11.2020 General News

Forestry Commission Boss Lauded For Lumber Checkpoints Demolition

By Theodore M. Viwotor
Forestry Commission Boss Lauded For Lumber Checkpoints Demolition
Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey has been commended for ordering the demolition of some lumber checkpoints on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Chief Executive of Domestic Lumber Trade Association (DOLTA), Mr Kofi Afreh Boakye hailed him for dismantling the checkpoints the Association considered, not only unnecessary but a bottleneck to trade in legal lumber in the country.

“The decision to demolish those checkpoints was in the right direction so we commend the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission for his thoughtfulness. Indeed, it is a giant step towards the facilitation of smooth trading in legal wood in the country,” the statement said.

DOLTA is in support of any action that would enhance the work of its members as they strive to earn a living whilst ensuring the conservation of the forests that serve as the main source of raw materials for their work.

“It is very frustrating to undergo numerous checks on the way to delivering the wood from the production centres to the areas where there is a demand for it. We engage in legitimate business and appreciate the need for checks to be conducted on the supply routes, but when they are superfluous, they become a source of concern,” the statement reiterated.

The statement is urging the Forestry Commission to continue with the exercise to eliminate all superfluous checks on the major roads and to rather equip the relevant ones to be more effective and efficient.

“We would like to encourage him (CEO of Forestry Commission) to look around the country for more of such checkpoints and demolish them to reduce the number of frustrations,” DOLTA requested.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, recently directed the immediate removal of the lumber checkpoints at Kwahu-Nsabaa and Bunso on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

He explained that the move was to make it possible for genuine dealers in lumber to transport the product from the hinterland to market centres unhindered.

He said there was no need to constantly arrest dealers of wood products at the checkpoints since the trees had already been cut down and processed. "DOLTA is expressing its support for the move and wants the exercise to continue."

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
BNI Changes Name To National Intelligence Bureau
23.11.2020 | News
Ministry Of Information Resumes Nation Building Updates
23.11.2020 | News
Electrician In Viral Video Didn’t Die Fixing Party Flag – La Dade-Kotopon MCE Clarifies
23.11.2020 | News
Security Agencies Not Denied Early Voting Opportunity – EC
23.11.2020 | News
NCA Deny Claims It Plans To Shut Down Internet, Block Broadcast Signals On December 7
23.11.2020 | News
KAIPTC Hold Induction Course For ECOWAS States On Coordination Response Mechanism
23.11.2020 | News
A Lot Will Go Wrong During December 7 Elections If We Don't Preach Peace -Giovani Caleb (video)
23.11.2020 | News
Ibrahim Mahama Builds Nurses Quarters And Renovates Chache Clinic In Bole
23.11.2020 | News
GBC's Sani Abdul-Rahman Adjudged Best Mining Reporter 2019
23.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

CPP Takes '2020 Electric Shock' To Nkawkaw Amid Massive Supp...
2 hours ago

Don’t Dare! – Minister Warns Trouble Makers On Election Day
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line