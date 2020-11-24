ModernGhanalogo

24.11.2020 Regional News

Akatsi South: NPP Boy Elected NASPA President

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
1 HOUR AGO

Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, a National Service Personnel who doubles as the Akatsi South New Patriotic Party's (NPP) constituency secretary has been elected as the new president for Akatsi South Municipal branch of National Service Personnel's Association (NAPSA).

Mr Akorli Eric was elected as the Vice president whilst Mr Samuel Etsey also emerged victorious as the Secretary for the association.

Other elected members include Mr Amedoda Brandford Donald as Organizing Secretary, Ahiago Barnabas Kwame the Financial Secretary as well as Abigail Gabor and Wodoto Lawson Akpeko as the Women's Commissioner and PRO respectively.

All the elected members contested the election unopposed which was held on Tuesday, November 24 at the District library hall.

Mr Egos in his speech called for unity among his colleagues for better development of the association.

He added that the mission and visions of the association would only be achieved if they worked together.

Mr Egos further pledged that the new leadership is ever ready to listen and work with all to attain the targeted goal.

"Our aim is to move Akatsi South municipal NASPA to the highest status," he stated.

Mr Egos urges others who have completed higher institutions to get involved in national service since it is mandatary to every citizen to serve the country.

Mr Filson Dey Gameli, the Director of National Service in Akatsi South admonishes the newly recruited members to work with respect, perseverance and hard work to serve mother Ghana since they would be in the service for only a year.

The event was attended by all NAPSA members, assembly members, heads of institutions and many others.

