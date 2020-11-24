ModernGhanalogo

24.11.2020

Campaign Promise

By Abdul Rahman Odoi
Mirroring the next election

Politicians will give us a pose

Seducing with campaign promises 

Feign conjuring development

 

Protecting it with the last drop

For the ballot box is their first son

Fan-fooling the apparatchiks 

Only to get their thumbprints 

 

Megalomaniacal vampires 

From Queen Cersei’s lineage

Will Inflict us with the 10 plagues

Usurping our fundamental rights

 

Invoking the god of corruption  

Power is wrested by all means

Individual pockets are fattened 

Then the public purse goes mad

 

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Mr Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020
