Campaign Promise By Abdul Rahman Odoi LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Mirroring the next electionPoliticians will give us a poseSeducing with campaign promises Feign conjuring development Protecting it with the last dropFor the ballot box is their first sonFan-fooling the apparatchiks Only to get their thumbprints Megalomaniacal vampires From Queen Cersei’s lineageWill Inflict us with the 10 plaguesUsurping our fundamental rights Invoking the god of corruption Power is wrested by all meansIndividual pockets are fattened Then the public purse goes mad Poem by yours only,✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi@Mr Odoi_PoemsAll rights reserved.©️2020
Campaign Promise
Mirroring the next election
Politicians will give us a pose
Seducing with campaign promises
Feign conjuring development
Protecting it with the last drop
For the ballot box is their first son
Fan-fooling the apparatchiks
Only to get their thumbprints
Megalomaniacal vampires
From Queen Cersei’s lineage
Will Inflict us with the 10 plagues
Usurping our fundamental rights
Invoking the god of corruption
Power is wrested by all means
Individual pockets are fattened
Then the public purse goes mad
Poem by yours only,
✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi
@Mr Odoi_Poems
All rights reserved.©️2020