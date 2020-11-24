Campaign Promise

Mirroring the next election

Politicians will give us a pose

Seducing with campaign promises

Feign conjuring development

Protecting it with the last drop

For the ballot box is their first son

Fan-fooling the apparatchiks

Only to get their thumbprints

Megalomaniacal vampires

From Queen Cersei’s lineage

Will Inflict us with the 10 plagues

Usurping our fundamental rights

Invoking the god of corruption

Power is wrested by all means

Individual pockets are fattened

Then the public purse goes mad

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Mr Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020