24.11.2020 Headlines

Samira Bawumia Convoy Involved In Accident At Ofoase Kokoben

Reports reaching this portal indicates that Second Lady, Samira Bawumia's convoy has been involved in a crash.

The crash is said to have occurred around Ofoase Kokoben near Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Some three persons are reportedly in critical condition, with seven others injured following the car crash.

Reports say the crash involved one of the cars in the convoy with registration number GN 4096 -20 and a Toyota Hilux pick-up with registration number AS 4247 – 17, occurred around 6: 30 pm, Monday.

---DGN Online

