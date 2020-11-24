ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.11.2020 Regional News

VIDEO: The Pothole Identified As A Death Trap On The Asafoatse Street

VIDEO: The Pothole Identified As A Death Trap On The Asafoatse Street
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

There is an abandoned pothole that has become a death trap to motorists and pedestrians on the Asafoatse Street close to Wato traffic light in the Greater Accra region.

The pothole has been there for close to a month and nothing has been done about it by the city authorities. The deep pothole which can be described as a “manhole” is at the immediate right turn at the Wato traffic light when coming from the Bank of Ghana.

Hot FM news reporter, Sylvia Agyare speaking to some motorists and pedestrians who ply that stretch to Korle-Bu expressed their worry about the abandoned pothole.

According to them, vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians have been falling into the abandoned pothole each day - especially at night and therefore call on authorities to work on it as soon as possible before it claims a life.

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Alhaji Aliu Mahama Was Committed To Discipline—Dr. S.K Frimpong
24.11.2020 | News
Switzerland And Ghana Sign Historic Agreement For Climate Action
23.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: Media Practitioners Must Help Prevent Chaos—OTEC School Of Journalism Principal
23.11.2020 | News
Tamale Chief Enskins Independent Presidential Candidate As Chief Of Peace
23.11.2020 | News
S/R: Canteen Assemblyman Hands Over Mechanized Borehole To Community
23.11.2020 | News
Newmont Ghana Supports Tano South Municipal Assembly
21.11.2020 | News
Dr. Anyars Talks NABCO Exit Plan In Adding Value To Careers
20.11.2020 | News
Youth Advised To Take Advantage Of AfCFTA And NEDS
20.11.2020 | News
Coronavirus Pandemic Ushers In Humanitarian Innovations- Caritas Ghana Official
19.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Samira Bawumia Convoy Involved In Accident At Ofoase Kokoben
1 hour ago

N/R: NDC Supporter Shot Dead By Colleague In Karaga
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line