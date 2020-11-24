VIDEO: The Pothole Identified As A Death Trap On The Asafoatse Street

There is an abandoned pothole that has become a death trap to motorists and pedestrians on the Asafoatse Street close to Wato traffic light in the Greater Accra region.

The pothole has been there for close to a month and nothing has been done about it by the city authorities. The deep pothole which can be described as a “manhole” is at the immediate right turn at the Wato traffic light when coming from the Bank of Ghana.

Hot FM news reporter, Sylvia Agyare speaking to some motorists and pedestrians who ply that stretch to Korle-Bu expressed their worry about the abandoned pothole.

According to them, vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians have been falling into the abandoned pothole each day - especially at night and therefore call on authorities to work on it as soon as possible before it claims a life.