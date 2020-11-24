N/R: NDC Supporter Shot Dead By Colleague In Karaga

One person has reported dead after he was accidentally shot by his colleague at Baguru in the Karaga constituency of the Northern Region.

The deceased who is yet to be identified is believed to be a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident which happened on the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a rally organized by the NDC. Some of the supporters were dismantling the canopies used for the event when the incident occurred.

Police commander for Gushegu, ASP Thomas Tulasi who narrated the incident to Citi News said, Investigations are still ongoing.

“One person was holding a pistol, and he was fidgeting with it, and then he fired it and killed the brother. We are now investigating the matter to know the actual cause of the incident and the one who actually fired the gunshot. They belong to the same party and this happened after the rally when they were dismantling the canopy”, he said.

Last week, a clash between NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in Karaga left about six persons with machete wounds.

The NPP and NDC members in the constituency blamed each other for the chaos in the area.

---citinewsroom