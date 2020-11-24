ModernGhanalogo

24.11.2020 Social News

EC Expected To File Response To Marricke Gane’s Suit Today

The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to file its responses to a suit challenging the disqualification of Marricke Kofi Gane from the 2020 presidential race today, November 24.

The Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Elfreda Amy Dankyi gave the order on Monday after lawyers of the Commission pleaded with the Court for time to respond to the suit.

This is notwithstanding that, notice of Mr. Gane's application had been served on the Commission on November 3.

Marricke Kofi Gane invoked the High Court's supervisory jurisdiction in an application for review of the EC's decision to disqualify him from the 2020 polls.

Mr. Gane was disqualified in October together with four others and further accused of associating with forgery.

The EC's technical team found that a number of the signatures endorsing his form had a similar pattern.

According to the commission, police subsequently came to the conclusion that a number of the signatures endorsing his forms were fake.

Mr. Gane, however, wants the Court to quash the Electoral Commission's decision to disqualify him; order the Commission to afford him the opportunity to correct alleged errors or irregularities on his nomination forms and to order the Commission to place his name on the 2020 Presidential ballot.

He also wants the Court to restrain the Commission from printing the ballot papers for the Presidential poll without his name on it.

Mr. Gane and the lawyers of the EC have both been ordered to reappear at the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court for the case to be heard.

---Citinewsroom

