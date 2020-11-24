V/R: Stop Poking Your Nose In Politics — Togbe Dorglo Anuma IV Cautions Avenor Chiefs

Togbe Dorglo Anuma VI, Paramount chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of Avenor Traditional Council has admonished all chiefs under his jurisdiction to avoid making partisan statements and declarations.

Togbe Dorglo said this during a meeting of Avenor Chiefs held at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly Hall in the Volta Region over the weekend.

He advised all chiefs to promote peace in everything and stop poking their noses politics inorder not to create division among their subjects.

Togbe Dorglo in his speech delivered at the meeting commended President Akufo Addo and NPP government for giving Avenor a Traditional Council and elevating the area to a Municipal status.

Through the support of government, Togbe added there would be a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a Municipal complex in the area.

He urged the chiefs to build a good image for Avenor and conduct themselves well and at all times to avoid division in their area.

"Let us rather fight for jobs, development and progress of Avenor Traditional Area," he intimated.

He also appealed to all political parties and their supporters to observe all the existing COVID 19 protocols as they go about with their political activities.

ModernGhana News has learned that the Avenor Traditional Council in partnership with the "Sky Is My Limit" a non-governmental organisation have started constructing bole holes in 17 villages and more within the traditional area.

The paramount chief commended Torgbui Korbadzi III Dufia of Gefia, Torgbui Ahiamadorwu Godome, Dufia of Live and Torgbui Ladzekpo Tettey Gefu VI Dufia of Horti-Xavi for their role in helping some communities with funds for developmental activities.

He appealed to other chiefs to practice same for the pregress of Avenor Traditional Council.

The meeting was attended by all chiefs together with queenmother's from the three wings of Avenor.