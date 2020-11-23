BNI Changes Name To National Intelligence Bureau

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has changed its name to National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This change was announced in the November 23, 2020 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper.

It said the change is in line with Section 12 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (ACT 1030) and takes immediate effect.

“The Bureau of National Investigation wishes to inform the general public that, per Section 12 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020, (ACT 1030), the Bureau is now named the NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE BUREAU with immediate effect,” the announcement read.

The change of name was contained in the Security and Intelligence Agencies Bill, 2020 which was recently passed by Parliament.

The bill, which was moved in Parliament by the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah said the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) would reinforce its focus on activities skewed towards intelligence-oriented tasks only.

The former BNI oversees matters of the counter-intelligence and internal security of Ghana and works closely with other security agencies in the country to fight various forms of organized crimes including terrorism.

Their duties also cover issues of sabotage, hijacking, piracy, drug and trafficking.

The organization as part of its mandate is also key for providing security intelligence necessary to clamp down on crime.

The Section 12 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), was passed to repeal the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 1996 (Act 526) which could not adequately address the emerging national security challenges, and other significant matters.

Section 12 Act (1030) seeks to restructure the national security architecture to adequately respond to emerging national security challenges and to adequately cater for national security policy direction.

It also seeks to expand the functions of the intelligence agencies to include combating of global security challenges such as cybercrime and terrorism.

Additionally, Act (1030) will create additional committees of the National Security Council and clarified the roles of the key actors in the national security architecture.