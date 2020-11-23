ModernGhanalogo

Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal
23.11.2020 Headlines

Crocodile NDC And Babies With Sharp Teeth Should Stop Shedding Fake Tears Over Rawlings' Death — NDP

By Reporter
Crocodile NDC And Babies With Sharp Teeth Should Stop Shedding Fake Tears Over Rawlings' Death — NDP
1 HOUR AGO

The National Democratic Party (NDP) is asking the leaders and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to better stop what it termed as crocodile tears over the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The party says it won't appease the late former President.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDP Alhaji Frimpong noted that when the late former President Rawlings was alive, former President John Mahama and the NDC disrespected him and desperately wanted to silence him. "And now that he is no more, they want to utilize his death to galvanize support for their failing political campaign ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He added, “We are troubled that some of these same persons, upon the demise of President Rawlings, now seek to lead in mourning the man; they have begun to shed crocodile tears. They spent thousands of dollars to sponsor videos made in Washington DC by one Kelvin Taylor, who is tipped to be information Minister in the event of a Mahama comeback, to insult President Rawlings in words, some of which we dare not repeat, and posted them all over the world through Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Mr Frimpong further accused Mahama and the NDC of endorsing the misdeeds of Kevin Taylor against the Rawlings.

He argued that “With the apparent endorsement of John Mahama and the NDC leadership, Kelvin Taylor said, and I quote, “Rawlings is a modern-day Judas and a hypocrite. He and his sleazy wife are greedy. He behaves as a lapdog to the NPP government and always kisses the ass of Nana Akufo-Addo anytime he gets the opportunity to speak about corruption.

"He also went on to say and I quote, “JJ Rawlings is not God, he is bad national and a modern-day Judas… and such a man does not even deserve to be a Statesman.” “JJ Rawlings is a coward… [you are] a hypocrite and a disgrace on the lap of a midget.”

