Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal
23.11.2020 General News

Security Agencies Not Denied Early Voting Opportunity – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed reports that it has denied security agencies the opportunity to take part in the early or special voting exercise.

Come December 1, 2020, the EC is expected to conduct the special voting exercise.

But a video circulating on social media had claimed that the Commission had denied personnel of security agencies the opportunity to vote early.

But the EC in a statement dated Monday, November 23, 2020, said “the contents of this video are false, baseless and unfounded and we call upon the general public to disregard the said video.”

The Commission recounted that in July 2020 it wrote to all security and media agencies requesting them to submit the names of their officials who intend to vote under the early or special voting window.

It said following the receipt of the various lists, the EC captured the details of applicants on the special voters register.

Below is the full statement

---Daily Guide

