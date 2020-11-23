ModernGhanalogo

23.11.2020 Headlines

Mahama, NDC Destroyed Rawlings' Legacy; Rendered Him Irrelevant — NDP

By Reporter
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Alhaji Frimpong, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of disrespecting former President Jerry John Rawlings when he was alive.

He said the Ahwois and Mahama group within the NDC colluded to destroy the legacy of Rawlings as the founder of the NDC and rendered him irrelevant in the party.

Speaking at a press conference today, Alhaji Frimpong stated, “For the past decade, these elements led principally by the Ahwois and the Mahama group within the NDC, orchestrated a series of coordinated attacks aimed at destroying the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings. This, they did, by sponsoring political neophytes JJ himself aptly described as ‘babies with sharp teeth’ to unleash barrages of insults and spew damning political rhetoric on the persons of Mr and Mrs Rawlings.”

Mr Frimpong also indicated that some of those individuals who were used for such evil agenda have now been rewarded with juicy positions in the NDC. “Today, the political henchmen who were utilized for such diabolic assignments have been rewarded with high positions in the NDC under John Mahama and those who picked up the baton are also expecting big posts under a Mahama government."

He continued, "Those who produced forewords of books that cast the founder of the party in bad light are hoping to occupy the highest positions in government on the ticket of the party which was formed through the sweat and blood of Jerry John Rawlings.”

