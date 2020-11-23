Two Robbers Jailed 36years, Four Months

An Accra Circuit Court has jailed two persons a total of 36years and four months for robbery.

Raymond Duodu, 19, unemployed and Williams Henkel, 22, a TV game operator, denied conspiring to rob Madam Joyce Ofori-Amanfo and Nana Yaa Nartey but were found culpable after trial.

Each of them was sentenced to 18 years, two months.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey, a High Court Judge, sitting as additional Circuit Court Judge, that the complainants were a banker and a lawyer, in that order.

The prosecution said, on January 4, 2019, at about 0200 hours, the complainants and witnesses were asleep in their house at Madina when the robbers armed with cutlass and other offensive weapons broke into their rooms.

Mr Ahiabor said the convicts covered the mouth of the complainants with a cloth to prevent them from shouting and further threatened to harm them if they made noise to give the robbers away.

The prosecution said the convicts succeeded in robbing the complainants of GHC6,710.00, USD1,110, five mobile phones, one laptop computer, and a 51 inches Samsung television set.

Mr Ahiabor said they also took a lady's bag containing documents, including a drivers' license.

The Prosecution said one of the victim's iPhone, which had a tracking device, was traced to the convicts at James Town, a suburb of Accra, leading to their arrest.

The Prosecution said all the stolen, items except USD 300, were found during a search in the convicts' room.

Mr Ahiabor said during investigation, the convicts led police to Madina, where the TV was retrieved from a blue wooden structure.

The Prosecution said a “big screw driver” used by the robbers and part of the burglar proof they broke, were also found at the crime scene.

