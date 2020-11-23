ModernGhanalogo

EC Ordered To File Response To Marricke Gane’s Suit Challenging Disqualification
The High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to file its responses to a suit challenging the disqualification of an independent Presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane latest by tomorrow Tuesday.

Mr. Gane, who is one of the five disqualified presidential aspirants, sued to challenge the EC’s decision to disqualify him.

Some signatures on his nomination forms were said to have been forged and the EC referred his case to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service for further investigations and possible prosecution.

The EC's technical team found that a number of the signatures endorsing his form had a similar pattern.

According to the commission, police subsequently came to the conclusion that a number of the signatures endorsing his forms were fake.

Though the police hierarchy at a media briefing early last month acknowledged the referral and said investigations were still ongoing, Mr. Gane and the four other disqualified persons told Citi News in different interviews that the police had yet to invite them.

Mr. Gane and the lawyers of the EC have both been ordered to reappear at the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court for the case to be heard.

The other disqualified persons from the polls were the United Front Party’s Nana Agyenim Boateng, Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Kwasi Busumbru of the People's Action Party (PAP).

---citinewsroom

