We Have Blueprint For Ghana’s Dev't, I Plead With You To Extend My Mandate– Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only political party with a blueprint for Ghana’s development.

Nana Akufo-Addo says his first term has been exceptional and needs another term to continue with the development agenda.

Speaking at a rally at Aburi as part of his tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said “the NPP has a blueprint for the development of the country. And this is going to take place in Akufo-Addo’s second term.”

He further implored Ghanaians to extend his mandate to enable him to serve them better.

“If my first four years is satisfactory, then you can imagine how my next term will be. I want you to access my first term. I have not deceived you, I have been truthful with Ghanaians, and I have done my best. I plead with you to extend my mandate, so I can continue to do more for you.”

---Citinewsroom