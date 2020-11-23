ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.11.2020 Headlines

We Have Blueprint For Ghana’s Dev't, I Plead With You To Extend My Mandate– Akufo-Addo

We Have Blueprint For Ghana’s Dev't, I Plead With You To Extend My Mandate– Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only political party with a blueprint for Ghana’s development.

Nana Akufo-Addo says his first term has been exceptional and needs another term to continue with the development agenda.

1123202013603-0f72ylkxwr-npp-2

1123202013604-swnaqedp5k-npp-4

Speaking at a rally at Aburi as part of his tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said “the NPP has a blueprint for the development of the country. And this is going to take place in Akufo-Addo’s second term.”

He further implored Ghanaians to extend his mandate to enable him to serve them better.

“If my first four years is satisfactory, then you can imagine how my next term will be. I want you to access my first term. I have not deceived you, I have been truthful with Ghanaians, and I have done my best. I plead with you to extend my mandate, so I can continue to do more for you.”

1123202013604-k5frj7u2h1-npp

---Citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
EC Ordered To File Response To Marricke Gane’s Suit Challenging Disqualification
23.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Will Always Beat Mahama In Any Contest – Bawumia
23.11.2020 | News
NDC Exhibiting Hypocrisy, Dishonesty In March For Probity And Accountability — Bawumia
23.11.2020 | News
Thank You For Delivering Your Promises—Nawuri, Nchumuru Chiefs To Akufo-Addo
23.11.2020 | News
I'm Seeking Re-election Based On My Records –Akufo-Addo
23.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Is Bathing In Corruption With His Family And Friends — Mahama
23.11.2020 | News
'NDC Should March For Akonfem, Airbus Scandals Not Rawlings Probity And Accountability — Bawumia
22.11.2020 | News
Dictator NCA May Shut Down Internet On Election Day — Mahama Express Fears
22.11.2020 | News
Continue To Serve As Role Model — Wa-Na Tells Jane Naana
22.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

The Umbrella Party Has Holes In It, It Can No Longer Save Yo...
19 minutes ago

Mahama Has No Legacy In The North, They Chopped All The $100...
19 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line