Aggrieved Student Loan Beneficiaries Lament Delay In Disbursement Of Funds

We again humbly write to inform the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Parliament House of Ghana, all Stakeholders in Ghana, and that of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) that beneficiaries are disappointed once again about the disbursement of funds.

The Trust Fund, which was built up in December 2005 under the Trustee Consolidation Act 1962, Act 106 has neglected to practice its center order since 2017.

Taking a gander at its vital target, the reserve is to advance and encourage understudies in different tertiary institutions that fall under the Act.

Due to certain obscure reasons, there have been delays in the disbursement of funds since the 2017/2018 academic year.

Checks and researches conducted by some of our members show the SLTF lack of funds to disburse to beneficiaries. Owing to this, the SLTF has stopped updating beneficiaries about the progress of disbursement. The only response that beneficiaries have been receiving from them is, Disbursement is ongoing. You’ll be notified by SMS once you’re being paid.

A number of student loan beneficiaries over the past years have dropped out of school, others have also deferred their programs’ of study all in the name of late disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

We agree with the government that our country isn’t in normal times but we are also disappointed in the Government for prioritizing Nursing and Colleges of Education trainees’ allowances over a loan that would be paid back by beneficiaries to the Trust Fund.

A portion of the Student Loan Agreement form reads: The Lender shall provide the Borrower with a Loan facility agreed by the parties herein and in the subsequent year(s) of the course of study of the Borrower. The Lender shall disburse the loan amount to the borrower of each year for the borrower's course of study by two installments.

But here is a situation where most applicants haven’t received a penny from the Trust Fund and others receiving only one disbursement since January and March, although the first, second, and third years of some of the beneficiaries programs’ of study have ended. Beneficiaries are complaining their tenants have been calling them in-between times to make payment of their hostel facilities since school is about to resume and failure to pay on time leaves them­­(tenants) no option but to give the hostels to other students.

Then again, the SLTF made a publication on their website(www.sltf.com.gh) to allow students and beneficiaries to apply for laptops to further their education -in the form of a loan. Many students and beneficiaries took the opportunity and made their requests by applying for the above-mentioned loan but information gathered shows none of the laptop applicants have received a call or a text from any of the respective zonal and campus offices of the Trust Fund about the readiness or pick up of the item.

This has put the applicants in a dilemma because most of the applicants are in their third and final years and will be needing laptops to write their thesis. The question we put before the SLTF is, when do the laptop applicants expect their loans?

As a coalition, we plead with our able President of our country Ghana, to order the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to release Funds to the SLTF so it can pay its beneficiaries.

Thank You

Signed.

(Convener)

Adjei Boakye

(General Secretary)

Amoako Isaac

P.R.O

Orlando Daniel