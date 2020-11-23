S/R: Canteen Assemblyman Hands Over Mechanized Borehole To Community

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Hon. Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham has handed over a Self-Initiated Mechanized Borehole to the people of New Town (Kunsawgu).

In handing over the borehole to the community, the Assemblyman disclosed that the initiative forms part of his "universal water coverage for the electoral area," adding that, "I am working tirelessly to secure more of such projects for other communities in the electoral area".

He said funding support for the project was secured from World Vision through its Community Gift Notification of which Canteen Community was to benefit a package in value of a little above Ghc5,000.00.

The gift notification he revealed, was to be used by World Vision to Procure Personal Protection Equipment for the community, but he had to write a convincing proposal to World Vision requesting for the money to support the funding of the borehole Initiative.

According to him, the requested amount was however exhausted at the stage of construction of the Polytank stand,so he had to use his personal resources to complete the over Ghc9,000.00 project from that stage through to electrification to final connection and testing, adding that all in all,"I am happy that my people finally have water to drink irrespective of their political stance".

"I owe it a duty to God and you all my cherished electorates and humanity to reform the electoral area; make it a shining example and make a difference in local politics and development for others to emulate, and I am ready, able, willing to do this to the best of my God-given mandate and ability," he said.

He said aside from the Mechanization of the hand pump borehole, from the month of October to November, he has through the support of benevolent individuals lobbied to repair over seven broken down boreholes in the electoral area, and is counting on securing two additional mechanised boreholes for some two other communities in the electoral area.

The Assemblyman expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency, Hon. Adam Mutawakilu for supporting the initiative with a Rambo 500 Polytank after the initial one which was mounted broke down a few days after testing of the borehole.

He also thanked World Vision and its CWS in the community, his Unit Committee Chairman, chiefs and opinion leaders of the Canteen, and all those who supported in material and prayers to see to the completion of the project.

Like Oliver Twist, he appealed to World Vision and other benevolent organizations to still come to the aid of the community, pledging maximum working relationship.

Mr.Rahim of Savannah Water Project, the contractor of the project disclosed that but for the support of the Assemblyman,it would have been very difficult to complete the project.

He said due to the hard work and dedication of the honorable man to the development of Damongo at large, his outfit had no option but to support him to complete the project, noting that, under normal circumstances, such projects cost them up to Ghc35,000.00.

He appealed to the community to, therefore, receive the facility with an open mind adding that, through the Assemblymen, their outfit was going to train selected community members who would be in charge of manning the technical aspect of the borehole.

The youth Chief of Canteen commended the Initiative, stating that, it's a big relief to the community.

He said due to the water challenges in the community, the project was timely expressing gratitude to World Vision for the funding.

Mr. Peter Baapele appealed to community members to detach politics from issues of water, health and sanitation.

He said the Assemblyman even though, very young, was doing very well for the community listening to the many projects he has already Initiated in his short stay in office.

"My 28 years stay in this place exposes the fact that access to water has been a big challenge. So as we are leaving here, I want to thank all those who made it possible for this water to come here. Our problem now is to be united in handling the water devoid of politics.

Our Assemblyman is still very young and he is doing well. From all the speeches, I have heard the many projects he is doing for the communities. It means he is out for the people for whose reason he was elected. We need to pray for him and support him," he noted.

Mr. Morrison, a member of the Water Management Committee of the community lauded the project as worthy and called for unity and inclusiveness in the management of the water facility.

He called on community members to support the honourable Assemblyman in his drive towards developing the electoral area, stating that, "our Assemblyman is like a Canary Bird whose voice and sound can be heard louder than the White Bellbirds.

Representatives of the women embraced the project as a timely intervention that would bring great relief to especially the women, thanking World Vision for the support.

They pledged to take proper care of the life-saving facility, emphasizing the need for the Assemblyman to lobby for more of such projects for the community.

Speaker upon speaker lauded the initiative as a worthy example to emulate.