GBC's Sani Abdul-Rahman Adjudged Best Mining Reporter 2019

A financial journalist at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Sani Abdul-Rahman has been adjudged the best mining reporter at the 6th Mining Industry Awards in Accra.

The Awards, organized by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, celebrates excellence and contributions to the development of Ghana’s mining sector.

Mr. Abdul-Rahman was awarded for his in-depth reporting that highlights the gender imbalance across the mining industry value-chain.

Socio-cultural tendencies have hindered Ghanaian women from exploring mining engineering roles in the metal extraction industry.

The award-winning journalist is the host of Weekly Press Review, a round-up of major newspaper headlines on state broadcaster GBC News.

He was crowned at a gala dinner at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, November 20.

“I am deeply honoured for this recognition. It is important we promote diversity and inclusion in the mining industry to enhance creativity and more innovation,” Mr Abdul-Rahman said during the ceremony.

The crowned journalist began his journalism career at Kapital Radio, where he was a news anchor and a co-host of the morning show.

In his five-year journalism career, Sani has also worked with Business24, a digital business news content provider in Ghana.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Higher National Diploma in Journalism from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism.

*Other Award Winners*

MINING COMPANY OF THE YEAR:- AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:- Mr Kwesi Enyan, Board Chairman, Environmental Protection Agency

MINING PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (THE PRESIDENT’S AWARD):- Stephen Osei-Bempah, General Manager, Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine.

BEST FEMALE MINING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR –

WINNER:- Mrs Catherine Kuupol Kuutor of Abosso Goldfields Ltd.

RUNNER-UP:- Mrs. Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

BEST MINING REPORTER –

PRINT:- Mr Timothy Ngenbe (GHS5,000 Prize Money)

BROADCAST:- Sani Abdul-Rahman (GHS5,000 Prize Money)

BEST PERFORMER IN CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT

WINNER:- Abosso Goldfields Ltd, Damang

RUNNER UP:- AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine

BEST PERFORMER IN INNOVATION –

WINNER:- Abosso Goldfields Ltd, Damang

RUNNER-UP:- Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd

BEST PERFORMER IN LOCAL MANUFACTURING OF MINING INPUTS

WINNER:- Interplast Limited

RUNNER-UP:- Carmeuse Lime Products (Gh) Ltd.

BEST PERFORMER IN MINE SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

WINNER:- PW Ghana Ltd

RUNNER-UP:- Interplast Limited

BEST PERFORMER IN CONTRACT MINING

Beniwise Ghana Ltd

BEST PERFORMER IN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

WINNER:–Golden Star Wassa Ltd

RUNNER-UP - Chirano Gold Mines

BEST PERFORMER IN ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

WINNER:- Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Ahafo Mine

RUNNERS-UP:- Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd, Akyem Mine

BEST COMMUNITY SAFETY BRIGADE

WINNER:- Golden Star Wassa Ltd

BEST PERFORMER IN EXPLORATION (Senior)

WINNER:- Asanko Gold Ghana Limited

RUNNER-UP:-Newmont Ghana Gold Limited

BEST PERFORMER IN EXPLORATION (Junior)

WINNER:- Azumah Resources Limited

RUNNER-UP:- Cardinal Resources Ltd

SPECIAL HONORARY AWARDS

• Mr Benjamin Aryee, Former CEO of the Minerals Commission

• Mr Michael Botchway Former Chief Inspector of Mines of the Minerals Commission

• Prof. Bruce Banoeng-Yakubo, Former Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

• Prof. Newton Amegbey, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT)

• Mr John Pwamang, Former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency

• Africa Centre for Energy Policy

STUDENT AWARDS

1. BEST GRADUATE RESEARCH, Benjamin Kojo Quadzie of UMaT (GH5,000 Prize Money)

2. BEST FEMALE STUDENT (LEVEL 200) UMaT, Albertina Tawiah Agyampomaa (GH3,000 Prize Money)

3. BEST MALE STUDENT (Level 200) UMaT, Shadrack Kwasi Nuamah (GH3,000 Prize Money)