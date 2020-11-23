Akufo-Addo Is Bathing In Corruption With His Family And Friends — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has again slammed President Akufo-Addo for what he says is the shielding of his appointees implicated in allegations of corruption.

Mr Mahama has promised to allow institutions mandated to fight graft in his government a free hand if voted for come election 2020.

In an interview on Wezor TV while wrapping up his tour of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo has not been firm enough on matters of corruption.

“This president is bathing in corruption because I say that because the allegations of corruption are of people closed to him and that is why I say that he is bathing in it.

“This country is heading in the wrong direction and it is our duty and responsibility to rescue our nation.

“The mistake with Nana Akufo-Addo is that some of the people engaged in corruption are so close to him in terms of the relationship that he is unable to do anything to them.”

“Aside from that, he has a proclivity, where corruption has occurred and it has to with one of his appointees to try and clear them and shield them. He has done that in almost every scandal that has hit,” Mr. Mahama said.

Mr. Mahama, however, assured Ghanaians that under his government, anti-corruption institutions will work unabated should they choose him.

“Ghanaians will elect me to change the course of their lives and their destinies to work and get them employment so it won’t be my job to run after political opponents.”

“All I will do is let the system work; let the office of the Special Prosecute investigate those cases and prosecute anybody who is involved in them. That is how it should be,” he said.

The former President made similar assertions when speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Gambbigo as part of his tour of the Upper East Region on Sunday evening.

---citinewsroom