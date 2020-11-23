ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.11.2020 General News

MASLOC To Support Victims Of Odawna Market Fire Outbreak

By Simon Agbovi
MASLOC To Support Victims Of Odawna Market Fire Outbreak
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Madam Alberta Afia Akoto has assured traders at Odawna market of government’s support after fire gutted the market on Wednesday.

Fire razed the Odawna market Wednesday dawn destroying over 90% of the market down to ashes.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to the market, MASLOC CEO said government is committed to reimbursing victims of the fire outbreak with interest-free loans with a one-year moratorium to support them in these trying times.

According to her, MASLOC is a government agency mandated to support small scale and medium enterprises to grow and that over 80% of MASLOC’s funds are provided to women.

“We have come here not to engage in mere rhetorics but to truly support traders affected in the fire outbreak because the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo acknowledges that the development of the country depends on small and medium scale businesses and that government remain focused towards this course.”

She noted that government will make readily available funds to traders in the shortest possible time, however due diligence will be observed to ensure the right traders who are victims of the fire outbreak benefit from the loans to be provided.

Mr Acheampong mentioned that MASLOC’s Board will meet on Tuesday to further deliberate on a methodology to determine how much loan to give the market women who lost their goods and stalls to the fire.

Hundreds of stalls were burnt in an inferno on Wednesday dawn, November 18, 2020.

Some traders at the Odawna market expressed gratitude to government for the support and appeal that due diligence is observed to ensure the right people are supported.

1123202035757-8dt2wjivvq-a13c2f27-db6e-4cfc-b67e-12f3f202e802

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
KAIPTC Hold Induction Course For ECOWAS States On Coordination Response Mechanism
23.11.2020 | News
A Lot Will Go Wrong During December 7 Elections If We Don't Preach Peace -Giovani Caleb (video)
23.11.2020 | News
Ibrahim Mahama Builds Nurses Quarters And Renovates Chache Clinic In Bole
23.11.2020 | News
GBC's Sani Abdul-Rahman Adjudged Best Mining Reporter 2019
23.11.2020 | News
Market Women, Persons With Disability Share Bitter Experiences On How COVID-19 Impacted Their Lives
23.11.2020 | News
Ejura: Mahama Pays Medical Bills Of Injured NDC Supporters
23.11.2020 | News
I’ll Prosecute Gov’t Officials Involved In Agyapa Deal When I Win – Mahama
22.11.2020 | News
Local Govt Institute To Get University Status By 2023
22.11.2020 | News
We'll Forever Remember Akufo-Addo/Bawumia For Peace In Dagbon — Kworli Chief
21.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Prof. Jane Naana Don’t Deserve To Benefit From The Party Raw...
14 minutes ago

Election 2020: Mahama Turned Voltarians Against Rawlings, Re...
14 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line