MASLOC To Support Victims Of Odawna Market Fire Outbreak

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Madam Alberta Afia Akoto has assured traders at Odawna market of government’s support after fire gutted the market on Wednesday.

Fire razed the Odawna market Wednesday dawn destroying over 90% of the market down to ashes.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to the market, MASLOC CEO said government is committed to reimbursing victims of the fire outbreak with interest-free loans with a one-year moratorium to support them in these trying times.

According to her, MASLOC is a government agency mandated to support small scale and medium enterprises to grow and that over 80% of MASLOC’s funds are provided to women.

“We have come here not to engage in mere rhetorics but to truly support traders affected in the fire outbreak because the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo acknowledges that the development of the country depends on small and medium scale businesses and that government remain focused towards this course.”

She noted that government will make readily available funds to traders in the shortest possible time, however due diligence will be observed to ensure the right traders who are victims of the fire outbreak benefit from the loans to be provided.

Mr Acheampong mentioned that MASLOC’s Board will meet on Tuesday to further deliberate on a methodology to determine how much loan to give the market women who lost their goods and stalls to the fire.

Hundreds of stalls were burnt in an inferno on Wednesday dawn, November 18, 2020.

Some traders at the Odawna market expressed gratitude to government for the support and appeal that due diligence is observed to ensure the right people are supported.