10th GITTA Awards: NITA Grabs Two Awards

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and its Director-General, Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu, were honoured at the 10th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom (GITTA) Awards, held on Friday, November 13 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, in Accra.

NITA was awarded for“Excellence in ICT Regulation”, and the Director-General emerged as the “ICT Professional of the Year Public Sector”.

Mr. Okyere-Fosu dedicated the awards to the hard-working team at NITA for making the achievement possible.

He said, “without their hard work, enthusiasm, and positive attitudes towards work, we could not have achieved anything that would be worth this recognition.”

The DirectorGeneralfurthersaid, he sees the awards as an acknowledgment of the new drive and initiatives being rolled out at NITA, such as Registering and Certifying IT Personnel and Companies operating in the Country and, Standardization and other initiatives that are yet to come.

Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu expressed his appreciation to the organisers of GITTA for the honour done him and NITA.

The GITTA is an annual event held to celebrate the achievement of individuals, professionals, and organisations in the ICT industry.

In all,about53 individuals and institutions were honoured for their outstanding contributions.

NITA is the Government of Ghana’s agency mandated with the primary objective to regulate the provision of Information Communications Technology (ICT), ensure the provision of quality information communications technology, promote standards of efficiency, and ensure high quality of service. It is established under the Ministry of Communications.

Established in 2008, NITA currently provides Internet Connectivity to Government Agencies, Data Centre Services, NationalFibre Optic Infrastructure Development, CyberSecurity, Issuing licenses, and maintenance of register of IndustryPlayers under the Electronic Transaction Act (Act772) and more.