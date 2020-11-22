ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.11.2020 Headlines

Continue To Serve As Role Model — Wa-Na Tells Jane Naana

Continue To Serve As Role Model — Wa-Na Tells Jane Naana
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, has encouraged Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agymang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) to consider herself as a role model for women in the country.

In that regard, she must endeavour to live up to that expectation in her political aspirations.

Naa Pelpuo gave the advice when Professor Opoku- Agymang paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace, as part of her two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He said the Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency, Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo had been interacting with the electorate and "you have our blessings and we wish you Allah's guidance and that of the NDC in the upcoming polls”.

Professor Opoku-Agymang asked the chiefs and the people of Waala Traditional Area to partner the NDC in the December 7, general elections.

She also appealed to the people to preach peace before, during and after the elections, saying, "The road along all of us is for us to travel in peace".

---GNA

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Dictator NCA May Shut Down Internet On Election Day — Mahama Express Fears
22.11.2020 | News
Naa Bakpem Mahama Grateful To Akufo-Addo, Bawumia For Dagbon Peace
22.11.2020 | News
Elect Amewu As MP To Restore Glory To Hohoe – Akufo-Addo
22.11.2020 | News
Ejura: Mahama To Foot Medical Bills Of NDC Supporters In Car Crash
21.11.2020 | News
Akyem Batabi Church Disaster: Original Building Plan Was Altered – Report
21.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Commissions Mini-hydro Power Plant At Alavanyo
21.11.2020 | News
‘I Can Sleep In Peace Under Nana Akufo-Addo’ – Alavanyo Chief
21.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Shakes Hohoe Today
21.11.2020 | News
Family Lawyer Denies Death Of Gregory Afoko
21.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Dictator NCA May Shut Down Internet On Election Day — Mahama...
1 hour ago

Continue To Serve As Role Model — Wa-Na Tells Jane Naana
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line