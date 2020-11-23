ModernGhanalogo

EC Commended For Making Voters Register Available To The Public

United States based Ghanaian legal luminary and Professor of Accounting, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare popularly called Kwaku Azar has applauded the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) for making public the voters' register for the December 7 general elections.

Prof. Azar is noted for criticizing the EC for its refusal to publish voters' register for Ghanaians to cross-check their names.

However, the professor and any other Ghanaians who yelled for the publication of voters' register have got their expectations met as the EC publishes the voters' register online.

"I have always criticized the EC for making the voters' register available to political parties but not the public.

"It is great to see the EC finally put the voters' register online. Kudos," Prof Azar said in a Facebook post.

However, Prof. Azar calls on the EC to come up with an option which will make it easy for anyone to search his or her name in the voluminous voter's register.

"The absence of a 'search' feature makes it tedious for some people to search for their names on the voter roll."

He further advocated for the EC to make public the sources from which political parties in the country get their funds for their political campaigns and activities.

"The next version should be searchable followed by a publication of financial disclosures of political parties and strict enforcement of the law on treating," he wrote.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

