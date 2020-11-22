Cadbury Richoco Climax My Ghana, My Pride Essay Competition 

The finals of the maiden edition of the Cadbury Richoco My Ghana, My Pride national essay competition ended on a high note on Saturday, 21st November 2020 at the University of Ghana, Bank of Ghana auditorium.

The competition which attracted over 1,364 entries from various schools was to educate the students on the history of cocoa as well as support students with funds amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

The highly contested finals were between five finalists in three categories, Upper primary, Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS).

UPPER PRIMARY

In the Upper primary level, young sensation Richelle Adwoa Totoe from the Matyr's of Uganda preparatory school defied all odds to pick the first place award with 44 points.

She received a whopping 10, 000 cedis, certificate, a school bag and products.

Maxyne D. Ntiforo of the True Love school placed second with 39 points. She received 3,000 cedis, certificate, a school bag and products.

The third position which was a tie, saw Nelly Zakaria Yayra, Senam Agbitor and Nadia Nartemley Nartey picking that award with 32 points each.

They both received 3,000 cedis, certificates, school bags and products as well.

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Young, beautiful and brilliant, Adwoa Yeboah Agyeman of the University of Ghana Basic school scooped 25 points to emerge as the winner in this category.

She took home 10,000 cedis, certificate, a school bag and souvenirs from the organisers.

St. Peters, Susan Awonlate Billa took the second position award after picking a total of 23 points.

She also received 3,000 cedis, a certificate, school bag and products.

The third position, a tie, also saw Esinam Amega from the Solid Rock foundation and Kwabena Osei Tutu Quarteng from the McDonald school as winners.

They walked home with 3,000 cedis each, certificates and products.

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

In this category, Miss. Sylvia Aboakyewaa Asante of the Ghana National College emerged as the winner with 22 points.

She took home 10,000 cedis, certificate, a school bag,s and products.

Miss. Ohenewaa Fianko Winnefred from the Wesley Girls High School managed to pick the second position award with 21 points.

Fianko took home a GHC4,000 cheque, a certificate, a school bag, and products.

Miss. Makafui Agbelengor Adzo from the Akosombo International school picked the third-placed award. She also received 3,000 cedis, certificate and products.

In an exclusive interview with this portal, Richelle Adwoa Totoe, winner of the Upper primary category stated that it was a very good experience.

"It was a very close contest and all of us are winners since we were shortlisted. I feel very happy because this is my first time, my first exposure and I want to thank all those who supported me in their prayers as well," she said.

She commended Cadbury Richoco for the initiative.

"I want to thank Richoco for this opportunity not because of the money but because of the exposure they have given us and it will personally boost my writing skills," she added.

Adwoa Yeboah Agyeman, the winner of the Junior High School category, stated that it was exciting and worth participating.

"I feel very happy now, I was surprised when I was shortlisted but I knew I would make it due to all the hard work. It is a good competition and I am happy I have won," she said.

Winner of the Senior High School category, Miss. Sylvia Aboakyewaa Asante also expressed her delight after winning the prestigious award.

"This is my first time winning this award and I feel very happy. It was a keenly contested final and I think I deserved it because I have worked hard for it and I am happy," she said.

On his part, the Brands Manager for Cadbury Richoco, Mr. Kwamena Opoku, stated that it was a highly contested final.

"It has been a great day, the JHS competition was very exciting, what was very intriguing was that about 90 percent were female's and it very exciting to see these future leaders here, " he said.

He further stated that their main aim and as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility is to put their consumers first amid the covid-19 era.

"COVID-19 has hit, souls have been impacted but to us at Mondeles, we always put our consumers first, so in our bid to make this easier we went out of our way to support them in a little way with a combined 100,000 cedis in order to support their children school fees. A lot of parents have lost their jobs, so to us it is a way to say thank you to our consumers.

"The feedback has been good. They are very appreciative, they are very thankful and parents are very appreciative as well, he added.

He disclosed that his outfit has planned out exciting projects to meet the needs of their consumers.

"So for us the plan is to continue championing everything Ghanaian, so going into next month, the heritage month, we are going to do a lot of exciting things with our consumers.

"We plan on to continue doing this next year and the second edition will be more exciting," he hinted.

Aside from the prize money of 10,000 cedis to the winners of the various categories, the represented schools were also awarded 10,000 cedis from the organizers.