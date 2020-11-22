ModernGhanalogo

22.11.2020

Elect Amewu As MP To Restore Glory To Hohoe – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to the people of Hohoe to vote massively for Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Energy, and the Party's Parliamentary Candidate in the December general election.

He noted that Hohoe had a past glory that needed to be restored and was only possible by endorsing the New Patriotic Party's candidate as the next Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing traditional and religious leaders in the Constituency as part of his tour to the Volta Region, said government had taken notice of key development projects that needed to be addressed.

"I absolutely have no difficulty in making this commitment today. If by the grace of God, 4-more for Nana comes true, the Eastern Corridor Road will be completed," he said.

He commended the traditional authorities for ensuring a peaceful election in December.

The President assured the traditional and religious leaders that government and security agencies would guarantee the peace and stability of the country before, during and after the elections.

Togbe Adzofuwusu, the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu, commended government for tarring and asphalting Hohoe town roads, and building the Alavanyo mini-hydro power plant and the stadium.

He noted that although the development projects were enormous and positively affecting the lives of citizens, the Eastern Corridor road remained a challenge.

He appealed to the President to, as a matter of urgency, ensure completion of works on the road.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said the Hohoe Municipality had been one of the major beneficiaries of government's "year of roads" agenda, and mentioned the construction of a "virgin road" from Gbledi to Wli Todzi.

He said the Government had taken the Eastern Corridor road project seriously to boost economic activities.

Reverend Larry Davies, Chairman, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council of the Hohoe Municipality, and Alhaji Mahmud Issaka, Hohoe Municipal Chief Imam, commended government for ensuring peace and development of the town.

Mr Amewu, on his part, appealed to constituents, especially women, to endorse him to improve their trading activities.

“The essence and importance of our voting should benefit and improve the lives of people, youth and children especially,” he said.

Mr Amewu called for "history" to be made by electing him as the Member of Parliament, which would be a destiny changer for the Hohoe Constituency.

—GNA

