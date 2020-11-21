ModernGhanalogo

21.11.2020 Social News

Slain Law Lecturer Prof. Yaw Benneh Goes Home Today

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life today, Saturday, November 21 joined family and friends to pay their last respects to the former University of Ghana International Law lecturer, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

The memorial and burial service was held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Some family members took turns to eulogize their late uncle and brother.

“I cannot fathom how any normal human mind can harbour that evil towards you, my dear Uncle Yaw. How do I forgive or love such heartless criminal for perpetrating such a heinous act against you? I always take solace from reading II Thessalonians 1:8 which says that he will punish those who do not know God and do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus. It gives me hope, that you will get justice in the end”, a niece to Prof. Benneh said.

“Sister of the late professor, in her tribute also read “I have berated myself endlessly for perhaps not praying enough for you. I have wondered if there was something I could have done to have shielded you from the undeserved pain that night. I keep praying fervently that God will give you deserving justice. It is my ardent prayer that your accomplishments in life, your simplicity and excellent spirit will inspire others especially our children and all your cherished students you taught with such devotion to achieve greatness in your memory and honour.”

The body of Prof Benneh was discovered in his residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts.

Some four persons are presently standing trial over his murder.

