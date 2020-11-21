Family Lawyer Denies Death Of Gregory Afoko

Listen to article

Lawyer for the Afoko Family Nana Yaw Osei has denied reports suggesting the passing of Gregory Afoko.

Social Media report that went viral says Afoko died in prison Saturday morning.

Speaking in an interview on Abusua FM the legal aid of the family urged the public to disregard reports of his client’s demise.

Afoko and One Asabke Alangdi are standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder for allegedly killing the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, in 2015.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.