No Party Shirts, Paraphernalia At Damba Festival — Buipewura Jinapor II Warns

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, HRM Buipewura Jinapor II has warned that he won’t hesitate to sack anyone who dares to wear any political party shirt or paraphernalia to his 2020 Damba festival.

This year’s Buipewura Damba festival will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Jinapor II stadium.

The Buipewura said this at the day one (1) activities towards marking the grand 2020 Damba durbar at his Palace during the performance of “Picking of Rice” traditional rites on Thursday 19th November 2020.

Announcing the decision, the Secretary to the Buipewura, Neripewura, said there will be tight security at the stadium entrance on Saturday. The police, military, and local warriors will manage the entrance to the stadium. Anyone who wears any political party shirt or paraphernalia in and around the program will be sacked from the environment, he said.

The Damba festival is celebrated by Gonjas in the northern sector of Ghana.

---kasapafm