20.11.2020 Social News

Election 2020: Shave Your Beards On Election Duties — IGP Warn Police Officers

The IGP, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed that all police officers on election duties on December 7 should trim their long beards and wear the prescribed blue-black, black and camouflage uniforms.

This is pursuant to his earlier announcement about uniforms to be worn by cops for duties on December 7, 2020.

No police officers on election duties, except those on excuse, should have beards, he said. For those with medical cover not to shave, he said they should trim their beards.

CID personnel and their PID counterparts shall bear their identification tags, the IGP directed.

“Under no circumstance should the brown khaki be entertained even during route marches for the 2020 election,” he stressed.

Continuing, he said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the appropriate traditional uniforms are blue-black, black and camouflage.”

Commanders will be sanctioned alongside defaulting police officers, the IGP warned in his directives to all the police formations across the country.

Shaving by personnel is a tradition order in the military and related regimented organisations.

Some personnel are however exempted from shaving due to medical reasons. Such persons are given doctor's excuse shaving permits, as these are called.

The IGP, it seems, does not want a repeat of the situation which occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election during which an allegation made the rounds that some bearded police officers were deployed for the exercise.

---Daily Guide

