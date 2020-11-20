GLC Reviews Curricular, Admissions For Law Faculties – CJ

The Chief Justice His Lordship Anin Yeboah has indicated that the General Legal Council which he chairs is in the process of implementing policies to ensure that professional training of law students does not deviate from best standards.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Kumasi Campus of the Ghana School of Law, Justice Anin Yeboah disclosed that “the curricular, method of instruction and the admission procedures of all the approved universities running LLB programs will be reviewed.”

“Over the last few years, the General Legal Council has been working closely with the National Accreditation Board to ensure that the various law faculties feeding students into the Ghana School of Law meet the required standards that will make their professional training more effective and produce lawyers worth their training,” he stated.

The GLC this year Rolled out a comprehensive evaluation of the training capacities of all law schools in the country to ensure that the law schools possess qualified staff and the right accreditation documents to train the best of legal brains.

The Council had cause to flag academic institutions offering legal courses, for their failure to meet the standards required to undertake legal training.

Justice Annin Yeboah insisted that the GLC is committed to protecting the professionalism of the practice in the country.

Guest Speaker; senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law and former President of the Ghana Bar Association Paul Adu Gyamfi bemoaned the notion of a glut of lawyers which will occasion capping the number of lawyers churned out of the country’s law schools.

He rather made a case for a special fund to be created to support the expansion and proper equipping of law schools to train more lawyers to the benefit of Ghana.

“A fund should be set up as a matter of urgency to promote legal education and training in Ghana. A fund that will ensure the construction and maintenance of infrastructure and research in law and motivate lecturers,” he suggested.

Lawyer Adu Gyamfi called for a permanent campus to be built for the Kumasi campus of the Ghana School of Law to become a centre of excellence in professional legal training.

The Kumasi campus of the Ghana Law School, was established in the year 2011 after calls for the Makola Campus to create satellite centres to serve the northern belt of Ghana.

From an initial intake of 50 students, the campus this year admitted a hundred and sixty students to undertake their professional law course.

The launch of the tenth anniversary of this feat saw in attendance Judges in the Ashanti Region, the pioneer batch of the Law school, lawyers, and executives of the Ghana Bar Association.

Major events lined up for the celebrations will be the ReAkoto moot court which will be a contest among the three campuses of the Ghana School of Law, and a lecture on the challenges and way forward for legal education in Ghana.

---kasapafm