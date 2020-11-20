ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2020 Social News

Akatsi South: Assembly Member Commend Residents For Personal Initiatives In Atsiekpi

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Mr Daniel Amuzu Kale, the assembly member for Atsiekpi Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region has commended members from his community for embarking on developmental projects.

According to him, no community can progress without the spirit of unity to work as a team.

Mr Amuzu said this during the commissioning of Atsiekpi CHPS compound held at Gadzekpo on Thursday November 19.

He further explained that the community health project was an initiative of about 18 communities who contributed financially to put up the project.

Mr Amuzu also added that Torgbui Yao Katabo and Regent Torgbui Kplormdo of Avukope were very helpful in initiating the project.

He further expressed appreciation to individuals and cooperate bodies who helped them in making their dream come true.

Mr Bernard Asimenu, Chairman of the programme, in his speech commended the communities involved in the project and urged them to do more.

Further checks by ModernGhana News reveals that Torgbui Ladzekpo Tete Gefu IV, Dufia of Horti financially supported the project which started in 2012.

Torgbui Awanya II, Chief of Live-Akplakope in a message delivered on behalf of Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area, praised the people of Atsiekpi electoral area for their excellent work and the spirit of unison.

He also pleaded with everyone to adhere to all covid-19 protocols as they go about to ensure peace in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Regent Torgbui Kplormdo was given a special award for his role in the project.

The colourful ceremony was attended by chiefs, assembly members, farmers, artisans, drumming groups, health officials, heads of department and others.

11202020101226-g40n1r5edx-20201119 135856-1

11202020103842-qvmxpcb553-img-20201120-wa0018

11202020103926-8csevihutp-img-20201120-wa0014

11202020103956-m6itl8w331-img-20201120-wa0012

11202020104032-1h830n4aau-img-20201120-wa0011

11202020104157-i41p266ffa-img-20201120-wa0017

11202020104219-vbrduhgtso-img-20201120-wa0016

11202020104337-ptkwo0a442-img-20201120-wa0013

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

