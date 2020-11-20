ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2020 Social Media Trends

Franklin Cudjoe Condemns TV3's 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' Latest Artwork On Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe Condemns TV3's 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' Latest Artwork On Akufo-Addo
President of IMANI Africa and social commentator, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has condemned the latest artwork by 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' which sort to ridicule President Akufo-Addo.

The latest artwork by the popular cartoonist featured Martin Amidu, Prez. Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Senior Minister Osafo Marfo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Attah.

In the artwork, the embattled former Special Prosecutor was depicted with a dog urinating on the bale head of President Akufo-Addo as the three others watch in shocks.

The artwork, which has drawn lot of condemnations against the cartoonist, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has described as "denigrating."

He posted on Facebook, "All jokes aside, Tilapia's latest art of Amidu, the President, Garby, Osafo Marfo and Ken is denigrating."

The artwork, following the numerous condemnations from the public has since been deleted from the social media handles of the creator of the artwork, 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist'.

---

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

