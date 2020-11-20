Asante Akyem North NCCE Holds Interparty Dialogue Committee Meeting

The Asante Akyem North National Commission for Civic Education has held an inter-party dialogue committee meeting at Agogo in Asante Akyem North of Ashanti.

The meeting was Chaired by Asp Fabian Sallah Crime Officer of the Agogo area.

He reiterated the need to ensure peace before during, and after the elections and also to have a violence-free elections, especially in Asante Akyem North.

He said elections are expressing and sharing of ideas and urged political leaders in the district thus NPP and NDC to educate their supporters on the need to protect and maintain the existing peace prevailing in the country through their actions and inactions since they listen to their leaders more especially the youth.

Mr. Obeng Asiedu, District Director, National Commission for Civic Education Asante Akyem North, in his address said it’s the civic right of every Ghanaian to protect the peace and democracy in the country.

Mr. Obeng said it’s the sole mandate of the national commission for civic education (NCCE) to organize a parliamentary debate for the two parliamentary candidates in the district and therefore urged the two political parties thus NPP and NDC to cooperate with the office to ensure a successful program which is geared towards maintaining peace in the district and Ghana at large.

Assistant secretary for NPP Asante Akyem North Mr. Obeng A. Prince agreed to the fact that Ghana needs peace in the elections and pledged to support the peace campaign.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate the activities of NCCE in the District but however encouraged the office to intensify their education especially on how to vote to reduce rejected ballots in the coming elections.

Mr. Solomon Y. Sawak Secretary to NDC in the district was also of the view that to maintain the peace in the district and Ghana as a whole, major stakeholders such as the security services, NCCE, and other stakeholders need to discharge their duties diligently devoid of favoritism and be fair and firm in their judgments to ensure the satisfaction of each faction.