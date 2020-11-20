Three Injured In Fire Outbreak At Sekondi Fishing Bay

Listen to article

Three persons have suffered severe injuries following a fire outbreak at the Sekondi Fishing bay in the Western Region.

Several fishing gears have also been burnt into ashes due to the fire outbreak that occurred on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The Sekondi Fire Command subsequently managed to bring the fire under control.

The Western Regional Fire Command Public Relations Officer, DO III Emmanuel Bonney told Citi News that available information available to him suggests that the incident may have been caused by premix fuel.

“We got information about the fire outbreak around 5pm. Within two minutes we mobilized, and we dispatched to the place. So around 5:15pm, our men were at the scene, and they started extinguishing the fire. They saw the fire spreading towards the Sekondi Naval Base and the Sekondi Fishing Habour as well as the canoes and their storage of premix fuel. We had to contain the fire and finally managed to extinguish the fire around 6:48pm,” he said.

DO III Emmanuel Bonney told Citi News that there were no casualties.

“Three people got injured with one being critical and the other two sustained injuries on the neck and arms. All were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment. I think the fire started from where they keep their premix fuel because it seems there was some activity going on there. God willing, by tomorrow we will get the full import of what they were doing before the fire started. Several fishing gears including outboard motors, premix fuel, their personal belongings and petty shops close-by were burnt.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Alhaji Munin Isaah and the MP for Sekondi who visited the scene called for calm.

