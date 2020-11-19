Don’t Provoke Me; My Response Will Be ‘Unpalatable’ – Martin Amidu Warns Presidency [Audio]

The resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin A. B. K Amidu has warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against provoking him into speaking publicly about issues surrounding his resignation.

“I have said that I was not going to talk to the press since my resignation. I’m being pushed by so-called responses to me which contain blatant falsehood. But I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable. So, either the attacks stop or I’ll defend my integrity. It is something I won by dint of hard work from PNDC till date. So I will not allow anybody, not even the President, to pull that integrity into the mud,” he said.

Mr. Amidu who resigned on Monday, November 16, 2020, said there have been attempts to denigrate him over his work on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

He, however, spoke publicly for the first time after Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who reportedly said Mr. Amidu had medical records from Germany which he has been concealing.

Martin Amidu, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Citi News' Umaru Sanda Amadu, challenged the lawmaker to produce any contrary evidence he has.

“Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as someone who spews lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption. So I am not surprised that he stooped that low to make accusations without any foundation.”

“I have never been to Germany on any occasion and let alone for a medical check, therefore, his allegations are false. And if he has any document to the contrary, he should produce them because my passports are available as evidence.”

Mr. Amidu further alleged that there have been threats on his life and property, saying, President Akufo-Addo should be held responsible if he is harmed.

“Anyone who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning that corruption will fight back, and from all that is going on, corruption is fighting back and it’s demonstrating that the whole issue about fighting corruption is only rhetoric and the time of reckoning has come. And nobody should push me because if I decide to respond, I will do so without fear or favour even to the extent of losing my life for speaking the truth and defending the Constitution of Ghana.”

“Now I am a private citizen and nobody can control me and I have the constitutional right to defend myself and the Constitution of Ghana as by law established. All these threats of murdering me and burning houses, I am aware…I know the persons behind it and the President will be responsible for anything that happens to me,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

— citinewsroom