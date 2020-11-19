$10 Million to Foster Innovation of Adaptation Practices in Vulnerable Countries now available

Listen to article

The Adaptation Fund (AF) together with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)/the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched a new USD 10 million small grants programme funded by the Adaptation Fund.

The Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator, or AFCIA, aims to foster innovation in climate change adaptation in developing countries. The programme targets a broad range of potential finance recipients, including governments, non-governmental organizations, community groups, entrepreneurs, young innovators and other groups.

“Over the last decade, the Adaptation Fund has been at the forefront to transition from business-as-usual development by innovating groundbreaking adaptation actions in the most vulnerable countries and pioneering innovative finance modalities that provide funding where it is needed the most -- to empower countries to build climate resilience and enhance people’s lives on the ground."

"The Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator will push the envelope even more by opening new opportunities for communities, associations, business, young innovators, civil society, local governments and others to test innovative adaptation practices and technologies that further foster and accelerate innovation in adaptation to help meet the enormity and speed of climate change, as well as compounding challenges of COVID-19 while generating an effective evidence base that can lead to transformational change”, noted Mr. Mikko Ollikainen, Manager, Adaptation Fund at the programme launch today.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) administer this new joint programme and offer grant funding or technical assistance (up to USD 250,000 each) making grants available to a broad scope of stakeholders on a competitive basis.

Dr. Rose Mwebaza, Director, CTCN said “This collaboration represents an opportunity to boost support for innovation in climate change adaptation. The CTCN will support countries to test, evaluate, roll out and scale up innovative adaptation practices, products and technologies. Moreover, the programme will facilitate knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.”

“Transformative action at the local-level is key to adapt to the ever-increasing risks of climate change. Through this platform’s support to catalyze innovation and finance, we will empower local actors and enterprises to accelerate adaptation solutions for sustained impact for the communities and economies,” said Pradeep Kurukulasuriya, Director- Nature, Climate and Energy & Executive Coordinator- Environmental Finance, UNDP.

“The AFCIA will open doors to adaptation technology development that aims to benefit millions of vulnerable communities across the developing world. UNEP/CTCN is excited to be part of the team to make this happen”, noted Jessica Troni, Senior Programme Officer, UNEP.

The accelerator was announced by the Adaptation Fund at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid. It is expected that this programme will help to encourage and accelerate new innovations, develop innovative adaptation practices, tools and technologies, as well as generate evidence of effective, efficient adaptation practices, products and technologies to assess scaling up.

It builds upon the Fund’s Innovation Facility, which offers small and large grants to accredited implementing entities of the Fund. The accelerator expands access to a diverse range of stakeholders, including governments and organizations that don’t yet have to implement entities with the Fund.

By Maxwell Awumah