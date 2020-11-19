Pace Setting Design And Technology Institute Holds Maiden Graduation Ceremony

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), Ghana’s first privately accredited Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution on Thursday, November 19, 2020, held its maiden graduation ceremony.

The event took place at the Institute campus located at Mempeasem, East Legon [behind the Ghana Metrological Service] and saw 32 students graduating after a successful academic pursuit.

Addressing the graduating students as the keynote speaker, Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Madison Pine encouraged the graduates to make good use of the opportunity presented to them especially in TVET.

“Government’s policies and initiatives such as the automotive policy, one district one factory, and the industrialization agenda are great avenues for you to make the institution and Ghana proud. Technicians and those with vocational skills will define and lead the workforce of an industrialized Ghana,” she noted.

Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi

She added, “The knowledge you have gained does not end with your graduation but you must continue to seek knowledge, be innovative and creative so you can make meaningful contributions to your nation or wherever you find yourself in the world.”

In his address, Mr. Israel Titi Ofei, Director of Institute at DTI, noted that the institute’s programmes are certified by COTVET, the regulator of technical and vocational education in Ghana.

According to him, DTI programmes are designed to set students apart to take up key roles in the manufacturing sector and also establish their own businesses thereby creating jobs for the youth.

Mr. Israel Titi Ofei

On her part, the CEO of DTI, Ms. Constance Elizabeth Swaniker applauded the management of the institute for their commitment, hard work, and swiftness through the introduction of new systems to ensure the timely completion of the programmes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Swaniker also reiterated the need to be deliberate about our development as a people and a nation.

“We cannot make progress without a winning strategy that has skills development and training at the centre driven by government with support from the private sector,” she emphasized.

Ms. Constance Elizabeth Swaniker

The CEO of DTI further encouraged the graduates to be responsible and accountable in their work.

“As you move on to the next stage of your lives, remember to uphold the values of the institute; that is excellence, commitment, accountability, and transparency,” Ms. Swaniker advised.

At the end of the beautiful ceremony, a number of outstanding students who excelled were given various awards with the overall best student for the 2020 badge going to Leah Adwoa Kafui Agbanyo.

Leah Adwoa Kafui Agbanyo

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, she encouraged young people especially females to enroll in DTI to acquire vocational and technical skills needed to excel in the field.

More about the Design and Technology Institute:

The design and technology institute (DTI) is a state of the art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) for young people. It was officially launched in September 2019 to provide the platform for students from various Universities, Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Institutions to gain industry experience by working closely with artisans on factory floors and supported by experienced instructors.

In partnership with industry experts, DTI’s programmes are designed to prepare the next generation of African youths who will meet the skills gap need in Ghana and West Africa. The mission of the institute is to transform skills training for young people in Ghana and across West Africa.

The Institute in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation under the Young Africa Works strategy offers scholarships to needy but brilliant students.

The centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is also collaborating with DTI to provide technical assistance to students, particularly in the development of prototype products for the Ghanaian market and the sub-region.