ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 Social News

The Amidu I Know May Hit Back But Ignore Him – Kweku Baako To Akufo-Addo

The Amidu I Know May Hit Back But Ignore Him – Kweku Baako To Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has advised the Office of the President to ignore any further responses from former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to a statement the presidency issued to address some concerns contained in the anti-corruption crusader’s resignation letter.

“The only caution is that the way I know Amidu, he may come back reacting to the presidential response and my advice to the presidency and for the president is to focus on the election countdown. What is out there is comprehensive enough,” Mr Baako said.

The presidency’s response to Mr Amidu’s denied his claim to the effect that he resigned as the Special Prosecutor because President Akufo-Addo was interfering with his work in relation to the Agyapa deal.

Mr Amidu also made other allegations against the president and government.

Although the Office of the President has denied all the allegations, there are concerns Mr Amidu will not let the matter rest.

This is why Mr Baako has urged the Office of the President to ignore should there be any such riposte.

Mr Baako gave the advice on Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

---classfm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings' Death: NDC To Embark On Probity, Accountability March Next Week
19.11.2020 | News
Ofosu Ampofo Alleged 'Kidnapping' Tape Played In Court
19.11.2020 | News
My Eyes Are Bulging, I’m Going Blind, I Need Help – Church Singer Sexually Abused By Prophet Appeals
19.11.2020 | News
Replace Amidu Quickly – Agyemang-Duah To Akufo-Addo
19.11.2020 | News
Bediatuo, Ken Ofori Atta Must Mute Themselves To Prevent Amidu From Exposing More — Boamah Darko
19.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: We’re Ready – Soldiers
19.11.2020 | News
Takoradi Girls Kidnapper Had Pastoral Certificate
19.11.2020 | News
Don’t Respond To Presidency’s ‘Diversionary’ Statement – Ndebugri Advises Amidu
19.11.2020 | News
No Ghc28.8m Stolen – MASLOC Boss
19.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: NDC To Embark On Probity, Accountability Ma...
58 minutes ago

6,000 Soldiers, Logistics Deployed For Election 2020
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line