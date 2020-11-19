The Amidu I Know May Hit Back But Ignore Him – Kweku Baako To Akufo-Addo

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako has advised the Office of the President to ignore any further responses from former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to a statement the presidency issued to address some concerns contained in the anti-corruption crusader’s resignation letter.

“The only caution is that the way I know Amidu, he may come back reacting to the presidential response and my advice to the presidency and for the president is to focus on the election countdown. What is out there is comprehensive enough,” Mr Baako said.

The presidency’s response to Mr Amidu’s denied his claim to the effect that he resigned as the Special Prosecutor because President Akufo-Addo was interfering with his work in relation to the Agyapa deal.

Mr Amidu also made other allegations against the president and government.

Although the Office of the President has denied all the allegations, there are concerns Mr Amidu will not let the matter rest.

This is why Mr Baako has urged the Office of the President to ignore should there be any such riposte.

Mr Baako gave the advice on Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

