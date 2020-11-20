Bawku Municipal Award Contract For Repair Of 2.4km Road At A Cost Of Ghc5.4million

The Bawku Municipal Assembly has awarded 2.4km road from Ghana Highways near Bawku Secondary School to new lorry station in Sabon-bode to a contract at a cost of 5.4million cedis.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Hawa Nicheemah said the repair works on the Bawku highways road through Kpalwega, Habitat, Mazeema and to the new lorry station when completed would ease the sufferings people go through in plying that road.

She said the road construction is one of the numerous projects the government of the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Akufo Addo is executing in the municipality.

She added that there is an ongoing alphating of the town roads ongoing in the municipality.

Hajia Hawa urged residents to refrain from actions or activities that would delay the construction of the road. She called on residents to cooperate with the contractor to finish on schedule.

The Municipal Engineer, Zakaria Mohammed disclosed that the contractor is expected to mobilize and begin work in two weeks time and expected to finish work in nine months time.

Mr Mohammed added that the 2.4km road stretch will have hardcore filling, concrete works, bitumen surfacing, pedestrians walkway and streetlights.

Yeribu Donald, Executive Director of Myturn Company Limited assured the Assembly they would work hard to complete the work on schedule.

He added the contractor will engage the youth in working to ensure fast completion of the project.

The 2.4kilometre road is funded through World bank initiative.