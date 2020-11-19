Bediatuo, Ken Ofori Atta Must Mute Themselves To Prevent Amidu From Exposing More — Boamah Darko

Listen to article

Broadcast Journalist, Isaac Buamah Darko says the Presidency must be silent on the claims of Martin Amidu in his resignation letter inorder not to provoke him to expose them more.

Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor citing among other things interference by President Akufo-Addo in his work.

“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” a part of the resignation letter said.

It continued: "It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation."

Speaking on Accra-Based HOT 93.9 FM’s ‘Dwen Ho Biom’ political talk show on Wednesday 18th November 2020, the host of the show, Boamah Darko advised that if the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta do not keep quiet, Martin Amidu will disgrace President Akufo-Addo more.

“It is better Nana Asante Bediatuo and Ken Ofori Atta keep mute…..because Martin Amidu is bent on destroying the image of President Akufo-Addo,”Boamah Said

“What I heard was Nana Akufo-Addo was angry at his secretary Nana Bediatuo Asante for not issuing an appointment letter to the resigned Special Prosecutor, I don’t know if it is true, but that is what I heard,” he added

