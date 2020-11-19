ModernGhanalogo

19.11.2020 Headlines

Ghana Can Only Prosper Through Farming – Asantehene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said only farming will help develop the country.

He said although the nation is extracting oil, farming stands tall among all the things that will help Ghana prosper.

Farming, the Asante monarch said, will help generate revenue for the nation and bring jobs to the people if much attention is paid to it.

The traditional leader noted that farming seems to have become the preserve of the aged while the youth seek for white-collar jobs.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu called on Ghanaians to get involved in farming to help develop the nation.

The Asantehene said this when the flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

He said: “Ghana can only prosper through farming. We have oil and other resources but farming is key to our development; that is what will bring money and jobs”.

“We’ve been brainwashed to love white collar-jobs where we sit in the office while farming has been left for the aged”, the Asantehene observed.

“The white man has made farming unattractive to us but that is what will make us prosper and we must all get involved.”

---classfm

