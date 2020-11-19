Fire Destroy Parts of Sakumono School Complex

Fire has gutted some parts of the Sakumono school complex today.

It is unclear when the fire outbreak started.

An eyewitness told Citi News personnel from the Fire Service had been called in to douse the fire.

“When we came out, we realised that the middle part of the school complex was on fire, so I decided to call the Fire Service so as I speak to you the Fire Service personnel are fighting the fire.”

This incident follows a similar one at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange a day ago.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has promised to rewire all markets in Accra, following this incident, to tackle the perennial fire outbreaks.

---citinewsroom