Rawlings Office Reports Fake Kimathi Rawlings Twitter Account

Listen to article

The Office of late President Jerry John Rawlings has informed the general public about a fake Twitter account that has been created in the name of his son, Kimathi Rawlings.

A statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Executive Secretary of Mr Rawlings' Office,

the fake Twitter account was publishing falsehoods attributed to the son of the former President, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.

“The fake Twitter handle @KimathiRawlings was not created by Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and all the posts on the handle are not attributable to him,” according to the statement.

“The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department and representations made to the company, Twitter,” it said.

Kimathi is the only known son of the late former president who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Below is the full statement

FAKE KIMATHI RAWLINGS TWITTER ACCOUNT

The attention of the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to the creation of a fake Twitter account that is publishing falsehoods attributed to the son of the former President, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.

The fake Twitter handle @KimathiRawlings was not created by Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and all the posts on the handle are not attributable to him.

The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department and representations made to the company, Twitter.

We urge all members of the public to disregard any publications emanating from the said account and warn persons who dabble in impersonation through the creation of such fake accounts that we will investigate, identify and have them face the law for such criminal activities.

These are difficult times for the family and we request all to respect the family's privacy and desist from actions that bring the image of the family into disrepute.

Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Executive Secretary)

---DGN Online