Akufo-Addo Visits Odawna Shops Razed By Fire

President Akufo-Addo Wednesday took a tour of the Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Odawna, near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra, which was razed by fire at dawn.

“This is really sad. It is a big tragedy, “President Akufo-Addo remarked after accessing the damage and the huge loss to shop owners and traders at the Mall.

He said the authorities were in the process of identifying and compiling the details of the victims to inform how government could provide assistance to them to restart their businesses.

“We would see what government could do to begin the process of rehabilitating the people,” he said.

The President disclosed that government had started the process to ensure that all the markets in Accra were rewired to forestall fire outbreaks.

He urged the authorities to keep the people informed about the steps government was taking to alleviate their plight.

Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the told the President that her office had begun the process of providing financial support to the traders and shop owners affected.

She said the Municipal Chief Executive of Klottey Korle, Nii Adjei Tawiah, was providing the data of affected traders who were expected to receive some assistance to commence their businesses by next week.

---GNA

