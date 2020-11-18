ModernGhanalogo

Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
18.11.2020 Social News

[Video] If Mahama Doesn't Stop Mugabe And Kevin Taylor, I'll Keep Attacking Him Forever– Owusu Bempah

General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah has revealed why he always attack former Presiden John Dramani Mahama.

The controversial Prophet warned the former President to call Mugabe Maase and social media commentator Kevin Taylor to order or face even greater insults.

In a shocking rant, Prophet Owusu Bempah accused former President Mahama of killing the late Presidents; John Evans Atta Mills and Jerry John Rawlings.

Owusu Bempah also alleged albeit without any proof that the NDC has gone for juju in their bid to wrestle power from the ruling NPP, but their efforts will be in vain.

Watch the video below:

