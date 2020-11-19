Martin Amidu Explains Why He Rejected New Office Building

The now-resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has explained why he rejected keys to a new building designated to serve as the Office of the Special Prosecutor and caused the keys to be returned to the Chief of Staff.

In a letter addressed to the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Martin Amidu expressed regret that the Chief of Staff had not even inspected the said building to ascertain its suitability for use as his office before dispatching her Chief Director to bring the keys to the building to him.

This information is contained in a letter he sent to the Chief of Staff on August 3, 2020 about the offer of GETFund property at Ridge.

Consequent to claims by Martin Amidu in his resignation letter that government had not adequately resourced his office including the lack of a conducive accommodation to serve as office, President Akufo-Addo responded in a public letter saying the government made every effort to provide a suitable premises for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Government in its response also suggested that the manner in which Mr. Amidu conducted himself “did not reflect a desire to establish an operational office for the Special Prosecutor.”

The letter from Martin Amidu to the Chief of Staff detailed why he rejected the GETFund building.

Read the letter below:

