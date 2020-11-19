ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 Poem

The Paradox Of Election 2020

By Abdul Rahman Odoi
The Paradox Of Election 2020
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO


The cocoa season is conceived 

The compatriots turn vigilant 

The politician facing threats

Been forced to play nonsense

 

Stealthily hastened into act

Serpents lurking for their prey

Predators’ cant being exposed

By that no ‘mogu’ is caught

 

If not for the two seasonal enemies

Presidential candidates will prick electorates

Joyously, competence is the marking scheme

The pandemic has set difficult questions 

 

Politicians are in a higgledy-piggledy

Electorates are in a comfortable lead

Rolling and ruling with their thumbs

But lo, let us see who suffers soon.

 

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Big Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020
More Poem
Modern Ghana Links
Point Blank
10.11.2020 | Others
Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana
30.10.2020 | Others
The Voice And Power Of The Thumb
29.10.2020 | Others
End ‘SARS’ Now
22.10.2020 | Others
Be A Genius
18.10.2020 | Others
Lies Of The Saints
16.10.2020 | Others
Pumaya My Son
14.10.2020 | Others
A Dialogue Of Barren Women
13.10.2020 | Others
Mother Of Mockery
29.09.2020 | Others
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: NPP, NDC Performed Sacrifices But Akufo-Addo ...
52 minutes ago

Rawlings Office Reports Fake Kimathi Rawlings Twitter Accoun...
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line