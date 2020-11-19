The Paradox Of Election 2020



The cocoa season is conceived

The compatriots turn vigilant

The politician facing threats

Been forced to play nonsense

Stealthily hastened into act

Serpents lurking for their prey

Predators’ cant being exposed

By that no ‘mogu’ is caught

If not for the two seasonal enemies

Presidential candidates will prick electorates

Joyously, competence is the marking scheme

The pandemic has set difficult questions

Politicians are in a higgledy-piggledy

Electorates are in a comfortable lead

Rolling and ruling with their thumbs

But lo, let us see who suffers soon.

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Big Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020