The Paradox Of Election 2020 By Abdul Rahman Odoi LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The cocoa season is conceived The compatriots turn vigilant The politician facing threatsBeen forced to play nonsense Stealthily hastened into actSerpents lurking for their preyPredators’ cant being exposedBy that no ‘mogu’ is caught If not for the two seasonal enemiesPresidential candidates will prick electoratesJoyously, competence is the marking schemeThe pandemic has set difficult questions Politicians are in a higgledy-piggledyElectorates are in a comfortable leadRolling and ruling with their thumbsBut lo, let us see who suffers soon. Poem by yours only,✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi@Big Odoi_PoemsAll rights reserved.©️2020
The Paradox Of Election 2020
The cocoa season is conceived
The compatriots turn vigilant
The politician facing threats
Been forced to play nonsense
Stealthily hastened into act
Serpents lurking for their prey
Predators’ cant being exposed
By that no ‘mogu’ is caught
If not for the two seasonal enemies
Presidential candidates will prick electorates
Joyously, competence is the marking scheme
The pandemic has set difficult questions
Politicians are in a higgledy-piggledy
Electorates are in a comfortable lead
Rolling and ruling with their thumbs
But lo, let us see who suffers soon.
Poem by yours only,
✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi
@Big Odoi_Poems
All rights reserved.©️2020